Watch: Chase Sherman lands ridiculous 22-punch combination in finishing sequence to stop Jared Vanderaa at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

Chase Sherman delivered one of the most violent knockouts we've witnessed in a long time against Jared Vanderaa at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 58 event. The fight turned out to be a back-and-forth encounter with both men trading strikes in the center of the cage.

In the third and final round of the fight, however, Sherman stamped his authority by landing a hard right that rocked his opponent. He then followed it up with a barrage of vicious strikes, landing an incredible 22-punch combination to pick up an emphatic knockout finish.

Watch the incredible finish in the video below:

Chase Sherman says he saw a "younger version" of himself in Jared Vanderaa

At the post-fight press conference, Sherman revealed that his most recent opponent reminded him of his younger self. The 32-year-old claimed Vanderaa's eagerness to engage in firefights, his ability to take a hit, and his striking prowess reminded him of himself:

"I thought it was going to be a tailor-made fight for me. I feel like in a lot of ways I was looking at myself, a younger version of myself. I'm not saying he's younger, but earlier on in my career, a lot of the things, you know, just to really not be afraid to engage in the firefight, a guy that mixes it up well with the kicks, a guy that's got a hell of a chin. I seen a lot of my myself in him and maybe that's what it was. I was in there battling myself and conquering a few demons and I needed this victory."

Watch Sherman's post-fight interview below:

With the incredible finish, Chase Sherman ended a four-fight skid inside the octagon. He has now won two out of his last six fights in the UFC. Had he not won against Vanderaa, the Mississippi-born fighter could have been removed from the roster. While Sherman got back to winning ways with the victory on Saturday night, Vanderaa currently finds himself in a precarious position, having lost his last four fights.

Chase Sherman also took home a handsome $50,000 bonus for his incredible performance at the Fight Night on Saturday.

LCA MMA @LCA_MMA Bônus



Luta da Noite:

• Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey



Performances da Noite:

•Chase Sherman

•Rafael Fiziev Bônus #UFCVegas58 Luta da Noite:• Michael Johnson vs. Jamie MullarkeyPerformances da Noite:•Chase Sherman•Rafael Fiziev 💰Bônus #UFCVegas58💰Luta da Noite: • Michael Johnson vs. Jamie MullarkeyPerformances da Noite: •Chase Sherman •Rafael Fiziev https://t.co/O8GUGXfz6N

