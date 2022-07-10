Who won the UFC fight last night (9th July 2022)?

Rafael Fiziev earned the biggest win of his career thus far by knocking out Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58.

Fiziev achieved an incredible feat as he became the third man to successfully put away Brazil's former lightweight champion. It all came down to the final round when Fiziev landed a devastating left hook that sent dos Anjos crashing to the ground. After following up with a few more strikes, referee Mark Smith called the stoppage.

In doing so, Fiziev also earned the bragging rights to call himself "the best Rafael in the UFC." He proceeded to issue a challenge to tennis superstar Rafael Nadal to continue his tradition of humorous post-fight call-outs.

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho secured a convincing win over fellow prospect Armen Petrosyan. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 with Borralho securing a unanimous decision as he moves to 2-0 in the UFC.

Said Nurmagomedov dominated Douglas Silva de Andrade in their middleweight bout. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28, in favor of the Russian, who now has three straight wins in the UFC.

Chase Sherman finally broke his four-fight skid with an impressive showing against Jared Vanderaa. The firefighter out of Mississippi stopped Vanderaa in the third round to improve his record to 16-10.

In the bantamweight division, Aiemann Zahabi defeated The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner, Ricky Turcios. Zahabi proved to be more effective with his offense as he connected with more strikes while making his opponent miss many of his attempts.

The main card kicked off with a controversial decision in the lightweight division. Up-and-comer Jamie Mullarkey ended up edging veteran Michael Johnson via split decision after three competitive rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev full card results

Main Card

Rafael Fiziev def. Rafael dos Anjos by TKO (punches) at 0:18 of Round 5

Caio Borralho def. Armen Petrosyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Douglas Silva de Andrade by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Chase Sherman def. Jared Vanderaa by TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of Round 3

Aiemann Zahabi def. Ricky Turcios by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Michael Johnson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Cody Brundage def. Tresean Gore by KO (punches) at 3:50 of Round 1

Antonina Shevchenko def. Cortney Casey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

David Onama def. Garrett Armfield by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:13 of Round 2

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Karl Roberson by TKO (elbows) at 2:19 of Round 3

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

