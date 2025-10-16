WATCH: Check out Japanese star Nadaka’s journey to ONE Championship

Nadaka's path to ONE Championship has been nothing short of remarkable, and the Japanese warrior has made the most of his opportunity to dazzle on the grandest stage of combat sports since.

The Eiwa Sports Gym representative has his biggest opportunity yet when he challenges Thai standout Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Ahead of his historic world title opportunity inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, ONE Championship released a feature video on its official YouTube channel (@ONEChampionship) chronicling Nadaka's incredible journey to the global stage of the organization.

Watch Nadaka's journey to ONE Championship below:

The 14-minute video captures his journey to the Circle alongside two of his impressive highlight-reel triumphs in ONE, which came against Rak Erawan in his debut and Hamada Azmani in his third outing at ONE Friday Fights 122.

In addition, the clip captures the dedication, sacrifice, and relentless work ethic that have propelled the 24-year-old to the highest of highs in the Muay Thai realm.

Already a 10-time Muay Thai world champion, the Japanese striking specialist will look to add the biggest and best prize in "The Art of Eight Limbs" today when he locks horns against Numsurin at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

Nadaka is confident he will topple Numsurin to emerge victorious at ONE 173

The atomweight Muay Thai standout enjoys a 39-fight win streak heading into this Tokyo showdown, and, unsurprisingly, he is confident that he has what it takes to add another prestigious world title to his collection.

"I think I'll actually make history. And I think all the people who love martial arts will be [talking] about me for the rest of my career and going forward. I'm very happy to fight against Numsurin," the Japanese warrior told members of the media during the event's official press conference last month.

Fans eager to catch all the action live and in person can grab their tickets here. Those tuning in globally can visit watch.onefc.com to find out how to watch the blockbuster card from their region.

