WATCH: Chinese star Banma Duoji gets his air knocked out of him in hilarious celebratory backflip off the corner

There are times when a fighter's celebration can go awry to the point of hilarity, which happens to be the case for Chinese MMA standout Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 29 last Friday, March 7.

Banma captured his first TKO finish under the ONE banner after launching a ground-and-pound assault on Joshua Perreira, who appeared to injure his knee when he crumpled to the mat, midway through the first round.

Overjoyed at the win, 'The Prince' climbed to the top rope in one corner and launched himself off it, hoping to land a backflip. As seen in the video below which ONE shared on Instagram, Banma's right foot came off the ropes too early and he crash-landed onto the canvas.

To the relief of his team and the fans, Banma immediately got back to his feet and was able to have his hand raised by referee Herb Dean during the official announcement of the finish by ONE ring announcer Dom Lau.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 29 on demand.

Banma Duoji is one of six ONE Fight Night 29 athletes to finish their opponents

Aside from Banma Duoji, five other ONE Fight Night 29 competitors logged finishes, headlined by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' fourth-round TKO of Marie McManamon to successfully defend the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

In the co-main event, 21-year-old Thai rising star Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon earned his third finish in ONE with a second-round TKO of Parham Gheirati.

Undefeated MMA fighters Sanzhar Zakirov and Shamil Erdogan posted a second-round knockout and first-round TKO of Eko Roni Saputra and Gilberto Galvao, respectively.

In the lone submission grappling bout of the night, promotional debutant and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) sensation Diogo Reis snapped Shoya Ishiguro's three-fight winning streak with a kimura at the 6:05 mark.

