Watch: Christian Lee’s TKO victory over Shinya Aoki to capture lightweight belt in slow motion

Former ONE lightweight world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee took the mixed martial arts world by storm when he made his professional MMA debut at the age of 17.

The Singaporean-American superstar knocked out David Meak in under 30 seconds in his first appearance in the circle in 2015. Since then, he has gone on an absolute tear through ONE Championship, capturing the lightweight belt along the way to establish his presence as one of the most talented fighters in the world.

Lee’s signature victory, however, came against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki. It’s one that ‘The Warrior’ says he will never forget.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, fans can witness the exact moment Lee bombarded Aoki with heavy pressure to claim the TKO in glorious slow motion. The post read:

Lee returns to action at ONE 160 in a highly-anticipated rematch with South Korean veteran Ok Rae Yoon. The bout will take place in the main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26. Lee will finally get the chance to reclaim the ONE lightweight world title.

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee II at ONE 160

It was a fight of the year contender when Ok Rae Yoon fought Christian Lee the first time. The 2021 championship fight went the full five rounds, with both fighters landing tons of significant strikes.

It was a very close fight, which the judges ultimately gave to Ok, thus unseating the now-former lightweight king. Lee was furious with the decision and demanded a rematch.

On August 26, headlining ONE 160, Lee gets his wish and has a chance to reclaim his lost belt. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 24-year-old explained his gameplan going into this world title rematch.

“I plan on finishing Ok Rae Yoon in the first round; that's my plan for this fight; that was my plan for the last fight. And I know that he's a tough guy. I'm pretty confident that his game plan is going to be more the same as it was in the last fight. He's going to go in there, and he's going to try to survive for five rounds and hope that I get tired and, hopefully, he gets an opportunity."

A potential fight of the year contender is upcoming at ONE 160 when Christian Lee looks to prove that he is the rightful ruler of the lightweights. Ok Rae Yoon, meanwhile, plans on defending his newly-won illustrious world title.

