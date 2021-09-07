Watch: Ciryl Gane seemingly outpoints Derrick Lewis on a punching machine in a comparison video

Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis are some of the most formidable fighters on the combat sports circuit.

With tales of their striking prowess echoing far and wide, a compilation was recently posted on social media. The video showed Gane and Lewis throwing hands at a punching machine. It was the Frenchman who recorded the higher score.

However, it should be noted that Gane and Lewis struck different machines with alternative scoring mechanisms. 'The Black Beast' recorded a score of 873. Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, broke the record on the machine he used. He scored a mammoth 930.

Francis Ngannou was another UFC heavyweight who was featured in the compilation. Laying claim to his throne, the heavyweight champion outpointed both Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, recording a score of 941.

When it comes to having the hardest punch, Francis Ngannou is leagues ahead of every other fighter. He boasts a world record for the hardest punch. He threw an overhand right with the power of 129,161 units.

Check out 'The Predator' breaking the record below:

Ciryl Gane dominated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

As interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane has done more than enough to shunt Derrick Lewis' name out of title contention for the near future.

In the aftermath of his triumph against Lewis, Gane admitted that nothing 'The Black Beast' did inside the octagon caught him off-guard. Reigning supreme over the course of the UFC 265 main event, Ciryl Gane successfully managed to keep Derrick Lewis' immense power at bay.

UFC 265: Lewis v Gane

The distance between them meant that Lewis never had the opportunity to get close enough to land a power shot. Gane outstruck 'The Black Beast' by 98 significant strikes to just 16.

Gane's win has paved the way for a unification fight against Francis Ngannou. Given his staggering form in 2021, many have suggested 'Bon Gamin' will dethrone 'The Predator' when they eventually meet inside the octagon.

