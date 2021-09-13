Watch: Coach Javier Mendez's hilarious interaction with 'No.1 gangster' Hasbulla

Javier Mendez had an intriguing encounter with Russian social media star Hasbulla Magomedov aka 'Mini Khabib.'

Mendez met Hasbulla in his native Dagestan, Russia, and has posted a video of their encounter on the official JavierMendezAKAPodcast YouTube channel.

You can watch their interaction in the video embedded below:

The video shows Javier Mendez visiting a place that Mendez suggested is “Khabib’s coffee shop.” The MMA coach expresses his admiration for the delicacies in the shop. The video then transitions to Mendez and Hasbulla Magomedov greeting one another.

Javier Mendez then asks Hasbulla Magomedov who an individual across the table, presumably a person they are both familiar with, is. Hasbulla responds with his idol and MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s famous catchphrase: “No. 1 bullsh**.”

Mendez then jestingly asks why the individual is “No. 1 bullsh**," to which Hasbulla simply shrugs his shoulders and suggests that he doesn’t know why. Mendez responded by stating:

“You know why he’s No.1 bullsh**? Because you’re No. 1 gangster, not him."

Hasbulla gives Javier Mendez the thumbs-up sign and the duo continue to laugh alongside a few others. Mendez also noted that both he and Hasbulla are big fans of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hasbulla concurred by saying “champion” while Mendez spoke about the legendary Nurmagomedov.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoy great success in their respective careers

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) with his longtime coach Javier Mendez (right)

Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media influencer but isn’t limited to that sphere. 'Mini Khabib' has carved a unique niche for himself as a well-known entertainer in Dagestan’s pop culture realm.

Furthermore, Hasbulla has also revealed that he’s likely to transition from his current profession in the future. He purportedly plans to become a theologian someday.

Meanwhile, UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed in an MMA fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. 'The Eagle' defeated Gaethje via second-round submission and unified the UFC lightweight titles.

Following this, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. Khabib’s father, world-renowned MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020. Khabib’s mother didn’t want 'The Eagle' to continue competing as a fighter without his father by his side.

Resultantly, Khabib Nurmagomedov competed just once after his father’s passing and then retired from MMA. Presently, Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys a successful career as a fight promoter, entrepreneur and prominent public figure in the socio-political dominion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov laid his gloves down in the Octagon after announcing his retirement at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/dZKLMPhVQt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

