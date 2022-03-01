Watch: Colby Covington shows another side while playing with kids on first episode of UFC 272 Embedded

Colby Covington recently showed that there is more to his personality beyond his tough exterior and trash-talking persona.

Covington has become one of the most controversial figures in the UFC thanks to his over-the-top antics and relentless trash talk. 'Chaos' has received a lot of backlash from the MMA community as a result of this. However, he has a lesser-known humble side that many might not be aware of.

In the latest episode of UFC 272 Embedded: Vlog Series, the former UFC interim welterweight champ was seen interacting with the kids at his gym MMA Masters. In the vlog, Covington playfully introduced one of the kids as his main training partner for his upcoming fight against Jorge Masvidal.

Check out the first episode of UFC 272 Embedded below:

Colby Covington claims he can defeat Israel Adesanya

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Colby Covington expressed his desire to move to the middleweight division and take on the reigning champ, Israel Adesanya. The former UFC interim welterweight champ is of the opinion that Adesanya was not a well-rounded fighter and that he could easily beat the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

Explaining how a potential fight with 'The Last Stylender' would turn out, Covington said:

"You know I am not opposed to going up to 185 pounds [middleweight division] and beating up 'The [Last] Stylebender'. That guy, he is not a well-rounded fighter. He can't keep up with my pace. I know I can take him down and drown him. So there is still a lot of options out there for me."

Check out Colby Covington's full interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

Israel Adesanya recently secured a win over Robert Whittaker in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 271. 'The Last Stylebender' retained his middleweight title by defeating Whittaker via unanimous decision.

Adesanya has expressed his desire to take on UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier in his next title defense.

Edited by C. Naik