Watch: Conor McGregor angrily stomps on hat thrown at him while partying in Ibiza

Living up to his ring name, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor has once more reaffirmed his infamy by angrily stomping on a hat that was thrown at him while partying in Ibiza, Spain.

In a video uploaded to @wwlmma Instagram, the Irishman can be seen with a drink in his hand, mocking someone with hilarious expressions, before angrily stomping on the hat.

Check out the the Instagram post below:

This is far from the first time the fighter has snapped in public. In 2019 the 34-year-old punched an elderly man at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin for declining a drink from him.

'The Notorious' was also involved in a shuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The Irishman was angered after the rapper reportedly declined his photo request.

According to UFC president Dana White, the UFC superstar is plotting a 2023 return to the octagon. Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021 owing to a leg injury.

'The Notorious' snapped his leg during the first round of his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier.

In a recent interview with Blockasset, Mcgregor's coach John Kavanagh gave an update on his fighter's health.

John Kavanagh gives an update on Conor McGregor

In his recent interview with Blockasset, John Kavanagh stated that his student, Conor McGregor, was now completely healthy and able to endure MMA training. Kavanah added that the bulked-up Irishman currently looks like a two-thousand-pound gorilla:

"He [McGregor] just shows up by surprise and course grabbed me by the neck and I was subjected to a couple of rounds [of jiu-jitsu] by this two thousand pound gorilla... He's back healthy now. He's back able to do all the facets of MMA training."

Watch the full interview below:

The 45-year-old explained that the intensity that McGregor brings to each training session uplifts the spirit of the entire gym. Furthermore, younger athletes were especially fueled by the Irishman's presence:

"It lifts the whole gym... You have a regular jiu-jitsu class there, just the regular civilian if I put it that way... you have guys with just a couple of months training, some amateur fighters... And he walks in and the whole gym you feel kind of lifted... He brings that intensity to every training session and it was great to see the younger guys on the mat there get a great buzz off that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far