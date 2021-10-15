Watch: Conor McGregor animatedly poses with a fan in Italy who has a McGregor tattoo on his arm

Conor McGregor has managed to capture the attention of MMA enthusiasts over the years. The Irishman has developed a huge fan following for himself all over the world.

There are fans who sometimes go beyond the normal expectations to express their admiration for their favorite sports athletes. The same thing happened to McGregor during his recent visit to Italy. 'The Notorious' came across a fan who had tattooed the 33-year-old on his arm.

Upon seeing the tattoo, McGregor animatedly posed with the fan in a video.

You can see the video below:

Conor McGregor is a controversial figure in MMA today

Conor McGregor is a highly polarizing figure in the world of combat sports. The Irishman is always in the limelight for reasons good or bad.

McGregor has gained a lot of followers due to his highly impressive performances in the UFC octagon. However the former two-division champ's antics outside of it, including his run-ins with the law and his controversial remarks towards other fighters on social media, have also brought him negative publicity.

Boxing royalty Teddy Atlas recently stated that despite McGregor's controversial persona, people would still line up to see him fight. Atlas also compared the Irishman to 'Hannibal Lecter', a famous villain from the film 'The Silence of the Lambs'. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Atlas said:

"Can he [Conor McGregor] run his engine on that part, on the part of being the villain? I think in some ways after he lost to [Dustin] Poirier, he kinda gave you an answer that he thinks he can and maybe he thinks he needs to by behaving the way he did, which appalled a lot of people, it bothered a lot of people, you know... but he'll continue to be the guy [that people want to see]. You want to see whether he's gonna do something outrageous, you want to see Hannibal Lecter!"

You can watch Teddy Atlas' full appearance on Submission Radio below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard