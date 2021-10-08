"What's wrong with you, man?" - Dominick Reyes believes Conor McGregor wanted to gain attention from his controversial deleted tweets

Dominick Reyes has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's recent activity on social media.

'The Destroyer' recently sat down for an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View. During the interaction, Reyes discussed various topics, including training with Xtreme Couture, his fight with Jiri Prochazka and his prediction for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

At one point during the interview, the 31-year-old was asked about his opinion on McGregor's controversial deleted tweets.

"These guys are crazy, man. It reminds me of someone that just needs to be in the center of all the attention, all the time and if they're not, then they do pretty much anything to get that, you know, 'Look at me! look what I'm doing. Oh, you didn't forget about me. This guy won the championship? Well, I'm the real champ.' Like what's wrong with you, man? Just be happy for other people and enjoy your life, man."

You can watch the full interview with Dominick Reyes below:

Conor McGregor has been attacking fighters in his deleted tweets

Conor McGregor has lately been going after MMA fighters left and right on social media. The Irishman has shown a pattern of making controversial tweets and then deleting them soon after.

The UFC star has not only fired shots at fighters, but he's also dragged their families into the feuds.

Through his tweets, 'The Notorious' has attacked personalities like Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. In one of his deleted posts, he poked fun at Khabib's deceased father Abdulmanap Numragomedov.

Former two-division UFC champion Cormier also slammed McGregor for his comments, saying the Irishman had crossed the line with his recent trash talk. During an episode of DC & RC, he said:

“Yeah, you know, [he] absolutely crossed the line. And, you know, I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help, right? Conor has all the money in the world. He has all the fame. But now, when you start to dig at that level, like, somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him, right? Start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus, and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma “I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help.” @dc_mma believes Conor McGregor has “taken it way too far” with his recent trash talk. “I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help.”@dc_mma believes Conor McGregor has “taken it way too far” with his recent trash talk. https://t.co/qEh7obHARj

