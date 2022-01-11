Watch: Conor McGregor effortlessly pulls off a McGregor FAST core workout

Conor McGregor may not have returned to full-fledged MMA training yet but the Irishman clearly spends time in the gym regularly. The former two-division UFC champion is staying sharp and keeping himself fit for his much-anticipated return to the octagon later this year.

In a video clip recently shared posted to his Instagram account, 'The Notorious' pulled off a seemingly difficult core workout with relative ease. The workout is part of the 'McGregor FAST' program, McGregor's fitness-based business venture.

In the video, the UFC superstar can also be seen grooving to the beat of Marvin Gaye's popular number Inner City Blues in between the workout. The Irishman captioned the video, writing:

"Core work on the @mcgregorfast. The Truth!"

Check out the video below:

McGregor is currently healing from a leg injury he suffered during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. The Irishman suffered a clean break in his left tibia and fibula towards the end of the first round, rendering him unfit to compete again for the remainder of 2021.

McGregor recently shared that he will be cleared to start full-fledged MMA training in April and hopes to fight in the second half of the year.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat…

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira seem keen to fight each other next

Conor McGregor will certainly not be short of potential opponents for his imminent return to the octagon later this year. While he could opt to take a more winnable matchup to get his mojo back after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses, McGregor is seemingly keen to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title upon his return.

He took to Twitter to call out Oliveira following the UFC lightweight champion's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Oliveira has also shown a keen interest in taking the fight against 'The Notorious'. 'Do Bronx' will be well aware of the financial incentive that comes with fighting the hugely popular Irishman.

Top contender Justin Gaethje, however, isn't too happy about Oliveira preferring to allow McGregor to jump the queue ahead of him and other deserving contenders. It remains to be seen how things will play out in the 155 lbs division.

