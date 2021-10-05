Watch: Conor McGregor poses with a shark before tossing it back into the ocean

Conor McGregor recently caught a shark near his home in Miami and then proudly posed with the fish. He later shared the photos to his social media channels.

"Caught a shark from my back garden today in Miami," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

After some fans raised concerns about the shark's safety, the Irishman shared a video showing him tossing it back into the water. He also urged people to "protect the ocean" and "fish responsibly."

"Back in you go my little ocean critter. Protect the ocean. Fish responsibly."

Conor McGregor is fond of fishing. Ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman shared pictures of himself fishing aboard his luxurious yacht.

"Fishing is actually f***ing tremendous you guys. Add some Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey in to that mix and you’ve got yourself one hell of a really, really enjoyable and relaxing occasion! @ProperWhiskey #ProperWhiskeyandFishing #WhosIn?"

Conor McGregor will not return to the octagon before 2022. He was handed a lengthy medical suspension after breaking his left tibia and fibula at UFC 264. McGregor underwent surgery the same month and is currently in recovery.

Conor McGregor has remained in the headlines despite setback at UFC 264

McGregor has remained in the headlines despite being away from the octagon since July. The Irishman got into a scuffle with rap artist Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out the incident below:

McGregor had apparently asked MGK for a picture. After being rejected by MGK's team, the Irishman initiated the altercation. The incident drew a lot of eyeballs and McGregor was criticized by several people, including colleagues, analysts and fans.

The Irishman was also invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins MLB game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Unfortunately for McGregor, the throw didn't go as planned. The baseball went far wide of the mark.

Fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje joined the brigade of people poking fun at Conor McGregor for his disastrous pitch.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh