"I cannot stop laughing at this" - Justin Gaethje trolls Conor McGregor for disastrous first pitch at baseball game

Conor McGregor just can't stop making headlines. His latest act at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game has caught the attention of fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.

McGregor was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB outing between home side the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The 'Notorious' megastar went on to deliver a poor throw and has been at the center of social media memes and trolls ever since.

Justin Gaethje has now joined the brigade. 'The Highlight' quote tweeted a video of McGregor's first pitch, which was shared by ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto on Twitter. He claimed that he was unable to stop his laughter.

"I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible. But this takes the cake."

Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 @Justin_Gaethje Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN It’s the way the mascot looks back at him in shock for me lol. It’s the way the mascot looks back at him in shock for me lol. https://t.co/Gb5dX7k09t I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s… I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…

Conor McGregor later defended his throw by saying he was on one leg as he is steadily recovering from an injury suffered at UFC 264 in July. McGregor's left leg was broken during his main event fight against Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje will take on Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in November

After months of speculation, Justin Gaethje will finally square off against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on November 6. The event, which will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will see Gaethje return to the octagon for the first time in over a year.

'The Highlight' last fought in the UFC as an interim titleholder. Gaethje came up short in a unification bout against then-undefeated champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. The encounter, which took place in October 2020, was won by Khabib via a second-round submission.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler contested for the vacant UFC lightweight championship in his last appearance. He was defeated by current titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May.

A victory at UFC 268 would likely secure either Chandler or Gaethje's place opposite the winner of Oliveira vs. Poirier. That championship clash is expected to take place at UFC 269 in December.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard