Watch: Conor McGregor's father spends '150Gs' on brand new Porsche Panamera 

Tony McGregor, the father of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, has excitedly revealed to fans that he has purchased his dream car. He shared multiple posts on Instagram and a short video log showing him picking up the vehicle.

Tony McGregor looked like a child on Christmas morning as he admitted he'd been waiting for over a year for the Porsche Panamera.

He says on the vlog:

"Good afternoon everybody, it's Tony McGregor here. It's a very special day. I've waited over a year for this day. Today, I'm going out to pick up a very special surprise. Follow me on this journey because I think you're going to be very excited, just like me."

Watch Tony McGregor's vlog here:

Lewis Motors, based out of Dublin, Ireland, shared an image on their Instagram of McGregor's father picking up his brand new car.

Tony McGregor is clearly enjoying life in retirement. The success of his son Conor McGregor may have something to do with that. Before retiring and before his son became a star, he worked as a taxi driver in Ireland for over 25 years.

McGregor's father spent those years driving on the roads of Dublin at night, so he could spend time with his children during the day.

Owning a $150,000 car would have been a mere dream for him 25 years ago. However, the way he and his wife raised their children has meant they are truly reaping the rewards of their efforts.

Conor McGregor claims he has an unhealthy relationship with spending money

Regularly referred to as the fastest growing sport in the world, MMA's rise in popularity has a lot to do with Conor McGregor's success.

What the double champion has earned both inside and outside the cage is nothing short of remarkable. Despite only fighting twice last year, losing both bouts to Dustin Poirier, 'Notorious' still earned over $180 million. The majority of that amount came from his ventures outside the cage.

In a short clip on Twitter (courtesy @KapadiaShipra) the Irishman says:

"I have an unhealthy obsession with spending money, but I have a healthy obsession with making it. So it's all good."

The 33-year-old is also the reason the UFC has broken multiple pay-per-view records. The top five most successful pay-per-views in UFC history all feature the fighting Irishman.

Due to his financial gain from the UFC, McGregor has been able to explore ventures outside of the octagon. In 2017, the Irishman stepped into the squared circle with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and earned a bigger payday than all of his UFC paychecks combined till then.

The following year, McGregor launched Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey, with which he was a majority shareholder. In 2021, 'Notorious' sold his shares in the company for a reported $600 million.

It's not surprising then that McGregor enjoys spending his money, as he has fought hard to be in the position he is in.

