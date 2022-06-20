Watch: When Conor McGregor claimed he had "an unhealthy obsession with spending money" 

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has admitted on multiple occasions that he has an "unhealthy obsession" with spending money. The Irishman is commercially the most successful MMA fighter of all time, earning over $180 million in 2021 according to Forbes.

The 33-year-old is accredited as one of the major reasons why MMA has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world. McGregor's accomplishments outside the octagon have also matched his achievements inside the cage. The former champ-champ sold his majority share of Proper No.Twelve Irish Whiskey for a reported $600 million last year.

"I have an unhealthy obsession with spending money, but I have a healthy obsession with making it, so it's all good!"

McGregor's "obsession" with making money even took the MMA star to the squared circle in 2017. The 'Notorious' Dubliner stepped into the ring with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and took home the biggest single fight payday of his career so far.

Stepping back into the octagon, the records for the top five best-selling pay-per-views in UFC history all share one name in common: Conor McGregor. The Irishman's time away from the octagon due to suspensions and injury, as well as his stint in boxing, proven with each return that the demand to see McGregor increases.

Now recovering from injury and almost back to full fitness, fans may expect that a McGregor return in 2022/2023 could well break his own records again.

Conor McGregor happy at welterweight, believes he can beat Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor is no stranger to making bold claims. 'Mystic Mac' is known for predicting the outcomes of his fights and did just that when he defeated Jose Aldo for the featherweight title in 2015.

Since then, McGregor has fought in multiple different weight classes. The Irishman fought Nate Diaz twice and Donald Cerrone at welterweight. He also became the lightweight champion by dethroning Eddie Alvarez.

The 33-year-old is also the first fighter to earn a KO victory in three different weight divisions whilst moving up.

Fans were excited when back in March, McGregor revealed he enjoys being a bigger build and stated his desire to face Kamaru Usman. He told The Mac Life:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman."

Although there is a long list of fighters that have called out McGregor, fans don't yet know who will be next for the Irishman. A mixed record in the octagon as of late would mean a victory over Usman seems even more unlikely.

Should McGregor return and face arguably one of his toughest tests in 'The Nigerian Nightmare', it would surely knock on the door of the records McGregor has already set, if not blow them away.

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on Kamaru Usman here:

