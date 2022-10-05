Watch: Conor McGregor stuns and drops sparring partner with massive left hand, freely throws kicks with previously broken leg

Conor McGregor has been doing rehabilitation on the broken leg he sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The 'Notorious' appears to be in the final stages of his recovery and plenty of the Irishman's recent sparring footage has been posted online.

McGregor has famously been in charge of his own training programs and fight camps over the last few years. Training partners have been recruited independently for him to spar with, as opposed to a team gym structure such as American Top Team, where the likes of Poirier and Jorge Masvidal train.

Footage of the Irishman rocking one of his sparring partners with a left hand has now surfaced online, creating speculation as to when McGregor will return to the octagon.

"Conor McGregor drops sparring partner with HUGE left hand."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor has been criticized by Paulo Costa for having "punching bags" instead of sparring partners. 'Borrachinha' feels that the individuals are only there to absorb punishment, rather than aid any improvement.

Conor McGregor claims his comeback will be the "greatest in sports history," targets welterweight

Conor McGregor appears to be nearing the end of his rehabilitation process following the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

The MMA superstar is currently filming a remake of the cult classic Road House. In it, the Irishman will co-star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. With his recovery and other comittments, the 'Notorious' star has not set a date for his return to the octagon yet.

McGregor recently tweeted the hastag '#AskNotorious', encouraging fans to ask him a variety of questions. One user asked the Irishman how "legendary" his comeback to the sport of MMA will be, to which McGregor replied:

"The greatest comeback in sports history."

See the tweet below:

McGregor has put on an incredible amount of muscle since his injury in July 2021. With that, it seems that he's is targeting a return at welterweight rather than lightweight.

One fan used '#AskNotorious' to question McGregor on what excites him about fighting at 170 lbs. The Irishman responded:

"I’m excited to put on clinics. They’ve seen half a page of my dossier."

See the tweet below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far