"Why your spars eats every single shots?" - Paulo Costa goes after Conor McGregor on Twitter as 'The Notorious' releases brand new training footage

Conor McGregor recently released a few clips of him training as he prepares for his UFC return. No.6-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa reacted to the footage of McGregor sparring by questioning the video.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Live from the shit hot factory Live from the shit hot factory 🏭 https://t.co/INperp48oj

Conor McGregor has been inactive from competing in the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 over a year ago. The loss marked the former double champ's third loss in four UFC fights since his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. He recently gave fans a glimpse of his comeback effort and UFC middleweight Paulo Costa seemed confused by the footage. 'Borrachinha' took to Twitter to ask McGregor:

"Why your spars eats every single shots? Lol"

It is unclear if Costa is questioning McGregor's striking power or his sparring partner's lack of defense. Despite nearly everyone of his strikes landing during his sparring session, McGregor's strikes did not inflict much damage.

It is important to note that the goal during a sparring session isn't to inflict damage on your opponent, but to practice technique. While McGregor's sparring partner did not offer much resistance or defense, it is entertaining to see the Irishman throw head kicks with the leg that was broken at UFC 264. Despite the encouraging signs of his comeback, it still remains unclear as to when the No.11-ranked lightweight will make his highly anticipated return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor receives advice on training footage from Ilia Topuria

There has been much speculation on who Conor McGregor's first opponent will be when he eventually returns to the octagon. UFC lightweight Ilia Topuria recently shared a bit of a suggestion on what kind of a fighter McGregor should face upon his return.

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Live from the shit hot factory Live from the shit hot factory 🏭 https://t.co/INperp48oj Se le ve bien ! Atlético,sacando manos,patadas. Debería de volver con alguien normal . Tal vez striker para volver a coger confianza hacer 2-3 peleas así y después pelear por el cinturón ! Creo que puede hacerlo . Que opinan? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Se le ve bien ! Atlético,sacando manos,patadas. Debería de volver con alguien normal . Tal vez striker para volver a coger confianza hacer 2-3 peleas así y después pelear por el cinturón ! Creo que puede hacerlo . Que opinan? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Translated into English, Topuria's tweet reads:

"It looks good on him! Athletic, sticking hands, kicks. He should go back to someone normal. Perhaps a striker to gain confidence again, do 2-3 fights like that and then fight for the belt! I think you can do it. What do you think?"

While this line of logic is certainly sound advice, 'The Notorious' is eyeing an opportunity to once again become a UFC champion. He could consider listening to Topuria's advice and regain some confidence by facing another striker. However, due to his immense popularity, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Irishman skip the line and receive a title shot instead.

It is unclear what weight class Conor McGregor will fight in when he eventually returns, however, he is still currently listed as the No.11-ranked lightweight. If he does return to the division, it's possible that he might face the winner of the UFC 280 lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

