Watch: Conor McGregor visits Universal Studios theme park on crutches amid broken leg recovery

Conor McGregor was at the Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles, California, this Friday, July 30.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the former two-weight UFC champion got aboard the “The Secret Life of Pets” ride. Conor McGregor appeared to be having a great time with his family and friends, despite recently having suffered a horrific leg injury in his UFC 264 fight.

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor made his way to the ride with the help of his crutches and boarded it before handing them over to an aide and enjoying the ride. Needless to say, ‘Notorious’ has once again made headlines with the optimistic approach he’s taken towards the injury and his recovery.

Conor McGregor, who previously held the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, has suffered a pair of back-to-back defeats in the octagon this year. ‘Mystic Mac’ had beaten longtime rival Dustin Poirier in their first fight back in September 2014. The Irishman stopped Poirier via first-round TKO in a featherweight bout at UFC 178.

McGregor and Poirier faced one another in a rematch that was about seven years in the making, clashing in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January 2021. The fight witnessed Poirier defeating McGregor via second-round TKO.

The rivalry didn’t end there, however, as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced off for the third time inside the octagon. Both men looked to settle the score in their trilogy matchup, a lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021.

After a fast-paced first round, the fight ended in a rather anticlimactic manner as McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury towards the end of the round. The fight was stopped between rounds one and two, with Poirier being declared the winner via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

Conor McGregor has vowed to recover and return to the UFC

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

MMA megastar Conor McGregor’s injury was later confirmed as a lower tibia fracture in his left leg. The consensus in the MMA community is that McGregor is unlikely to fight again anytime sooner than 2022.

"This is not over!"



Conor McGregor isn't ready to close the chapter...#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/XCUbJrztki — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor, on his part, has reassured fans that he’s focused on recovering and will indeed make a triumphant return to the UFC. McGregor has indicated that he’d fight Dustin Poirier for the fourth time. Furthermore, McGregor has suggested that he’s coming for a UFC world title as well.

Edited by Avinash Tewari