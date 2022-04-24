Watch: Cutman Brad Tate recreates iconic shocked expression at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade

Despite years of experience working as a cutman at the highest level of combat sports, Brad Tate often finds himself surprised by some fighters' antics. At UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade, Tate was shocked to see MMA veteran Clay Guida getting slapped by his brother moments before entering the octagon.

Guida is among the most entertaining fighters to watch in the UFC. The longtime MMA fighter is renowned for his memorably energetic entrances and fights. It's become a staple to see his brother hype him up before every bout. At last night's Fight Night event, the Guida brothers did what they usually do, which drew a hilarious reaction from the cutman.

Tate watched in disbelief and jokingly nodded his head in disapproval as Guida was repeatedly slapped by his brother. This isn't the first time the veteran cutman has reacted to a fighter's pre-fight rituals.

In 2019, Tate reacted similarly while watching women's strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez get slapped by her cornerman.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Two years ago today, Cutman Tate was shook Two years ago today, Cutman Tate was shook 😆 https://t.co/pdfCmhsPBu

Clay Guida apparently asked for younger opponents before Claudio Puelles fight at UFC Vegas 52

Clay Guida has been in the UFC since 2006. In his most recent outing, the 40-year-old MMA veteran took on Claudio Puelles at UFC Vegas 52. Puelles, who is just 26, proved to be too much for Guida as he came away with a first-round submission victory.

While the promotion's matchmakers often pit two veterans against one another, Guida apparently asked to be matched up with younger fighters. According to his coach and fellow MMA veteran Urijah Faber, Guida specifically asked for up-and-comers as he looks to challenge himself.

In an interview with ESPN MMA days before Guida's fight against Puelles, Faber said:

"You know, after I think a couple fights back, he was like, 'Hey Sean Shelby, give me some of these young bucks, yeah, some of the young up and [comers].' He likes to challenge himself and he's definitely got a challenge here. This guy's [Claudio Puelles] a dangerous guy, he's got some nasty kicks and stand up and some great jiu-jitsu so Guida is definitely going to be tested."

Watch Faber's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Edited by C. Naik