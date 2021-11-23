Watch - Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani bury the hatchet live on The MMA Hour

Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani have patched things up after seemingly beefing with each other on Twitter over the past few days.

Cormier called Helwani during a live broadcast of The MMA Hour to "bury the hatchet" with his former co-host. Speaking through Helwani's speakerphone, the former two-division UFC champ said:

"Hey, all is well now. What I do want to say is I was never gonna beat you up. I was never going to beat you up, that was all a joke. I was kidding. Here's the thing, Ariel, I hope this decision was based on your thoughts. I know people in my family were very worried that you and I aren't getting along. Seriously, let me tell you right now. My cousin called me like, 'Hey, man what's going on?' He was very scared. People from my family are worried that you and I were starting to lose our path, we can't let that happen."

Helwani and Cormier have been close friends as they were the former co-hosts of ESPN's DC & Helwani show. However, the two have been exchanging fiesty comments on social media, leading many to believe that their relationship has soured. The back-and-forth went as follows:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Another 10-7 Heelwani. Perhaps the best yet. Another 10-7 Heelwani. Perhaps the best yet. https://t.co/SDNY2RwpBK

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Truth be told, I’m not mad at all. I’m actually just happy that his bosses finally let him tweet @ me again Daniel Cormier @dc_mma An absolute master class by @HeymanHustle on the schmuck @arielhelwani . I’ve watched this 10 times and loved seeing this Heelwani put into his place. Put my photo back up! Last time I’ll state this nicely Ariel twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… An absolute master class by @HeymanHustle on the schmuck @arielhelwani. I’ve watched this 10 times and loved seeing this Heelwani put into his place. Put my photo back up! Last time I’ll state this nicely Ariel twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… Guys I appreciate all your kind words of support following @dc_mma ’s very mean tweet to me earlier today.Truth be told, I’m not mad at all. I’m actually just happy that his bosses finally let him tweet @ me again twitter.com/dc_mma/status/… Guys I appreciate all your kind words of support following @dc_mma’s very mean tweet to me earlier today.Truth be told, I’m not mad at all. I’m actually just happy that his bosses finally let him tweet @ me again twitter.com/dc_mma/status/…

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Truth be told, I’m not mad at all. I’m actually just happy that his bosses finally let him tweet @ me again Guys I appreciate all your kind words of support following @dc_mma ’s very mean tweet to me earlier today.Truth be told, I’m not mad at all. I’m actually just happy that his bosses finally let him tweet @ me again twitter.com/dc_mma/status/… Guys I appreciate all your kind words of support following @dc_mma’s very mean tweet to me earlier today.Truth be told, I’m not mad at all. I’m actually just happy that his bosses finally let him tweet @ me again twitter.com/dc_mma/status/… Helwani you’ve worked yourself into a shoot, now I am coming to your studio but the visit won’t be a friendly one! Because you aren’t allowed in vegas I’m coming back to New York! What happened to the mensch I used to know. #disappointed Helwani you’ve worked yourself into a shoot, now I am coming to your studio but the visit won’t be a friendly one! Because you aren’t allowed in vegas I’m coming back to New York! What happened to the mensch I used to know. #disappointed twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

Based on their recent interaction, it was apparent that the feud was not real to begin with. Nonetheless, Cormier and Helwani cleared the air as some members of their families believed the animosity between them was legitimate.

Watch Daniel Cormier's conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Love you, The hatchet has been buried. It’s water under the bridge.Love you, @dc_mma . They’ll never tear us apart. Happy thanksgiving, my brother for life. The hatchet has been buried. It’s water under the bridge. Love you, @dc_mma. They’ll never tear us apart. Happy thanksgiving, my brother for life. https://t.co/M0lHPs1K0P

Ariel Helwani responds to Daniel Cormier praising Joe Rogan

Daniel Cormier recently posted a heartfelt message in honor of his broadcast partner Joe Rogan. On Twitter, 'DC' wrote:

“Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan in the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

But Ariel Helwani has taken exception to Cormier's comments about Rogan. Helwani, of course, has been at odds with the veteran commentator over the past several years.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik