Watch - Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani bury the hatchet live on The MMA Hour

Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani have patched things up after seemingly beefing with each other on Twitter over the past few days.
Cormier called Helwani during a live broadcast of The MMA Hour to "bury the hatchet" with his former co-host. Speaking through Helwani's speakerphone, the former two-division UFC champ said:
"Hey, all is well now. What I do want to say is I was never gonna beat you up. I was never going to beat you up, that was all a joke. I was kidding. Here's the thing, Ariel, I hope this decision was based on your thoughts. I know people in my family were very worried that you and I aren't getting along. Seriously, let me tell you right now. My cousin called me like, 'Hey, man what's going on?' He was very scared. People from my family are worried that you and I were starting to lose our path, we can't let that happen."
Helwani and Cormier have been close friends as they were the former co-hosts of ESPN's DC & Helwani show. However, the two have been exchanging fiesty comments on social media, leading many to believe that their relationship has soured. The back-and-forth went as follows:
Based on their recent interaction, it was apparent that the feud was not real to begin with. Nonetheless, Cormier and Helwani cleared the air as some members of their families believed the animosity between them was legitimate.
Watch Daniel Cormier's conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:
Ariel Helwani responds to Daniel Cormier praising Joe Rogan
Daniel Cormier recently posted a heartfelt message in honor of his broadcast partner Joe Rogan. On Twitter, 'DC' wrote:
“Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan in the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!”
But Ariel Helwani has taken exception to Cormier's comments about Rogan. Helwani, of course, has been at odds with the veteran commentator over the past several years.
