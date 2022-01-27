Watch: Deiveson Figueiredo gets tattoo of flyweight title on his forearm

Deiveson Figueiredo is coming off an exciting close decision win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 for the flyweight title. Figueiredo reclaimed the title after first winning it in July 2020, a victory he commemorated with a tattoo of the title face on his forearm.

The Brazilian decided to share his past ink job on Instagram for his fans to see. The date on the tattoo reads "July 18 2020", which signifies the day he first captured the coveted title.

'Daico' beat Joseph Benavidez on that date to lay claim to the vacant UFC flyweight title. They had originally fought for the vacant title on February 29 that year.

Although Figueiredo won their first encounter, he missed weight, making him ineligible for title contention. However, he made weight for their rematch in July 2020 and emerged victorious via a rear-naked choke.

Brendon Moreno pleads his case for why he should have won against Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno appears to be in good spirits even after losing the flyweight strap to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270. However, the former flyweight champion believes he did more than enough to beat the Brazilian that night.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Moreno detailed the parts of the fight that supported his claim of victory. He highlighted the third round as the round that may have cost him the fight:

"I really believe I won the fight... [I won] every round. For sure I won the second, fourth, and fifth… In the third round, I get [knocked down] like six seconds before the end of the round. But I was watching the fight like, man [I was punching him] with a lot of volume, with a lot of pressure, with a lot of precision. I understand I don't have the power, maybe, I wasn't born with that power, but I'm doing my job. I'm [pushing] the fight , touching his face. But the judges gave him the round for just one knock down."

A stat sheet shared by MMA journalist Adam Martin on Twitter showed Moreno outstriking 'Daico' during their title encounter. However, it appears the three knockdowns Deiveson Figueiredo scored held more weight in the judges' eyes.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Official stats for Moreno vs. Figueiredo. Moreno did land more strikes, BUT Figgy had 3 knockdowns. In a very close fight otherwise, it appears those knockdowns were the difference. #UFC270 Official stats for Moreno vs. Figueiredo. Moreno did land more strikes, BUT Figgy had 3 knockdowns. In a very close fight otherwise, it appears those knockdowns were the difference. #UFC270 https://t.co/QMj6VOCl4D

