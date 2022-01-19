Watch: Deiveson Figueiredo shoots a Lego UFC belt into pieces before title fight against Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo recently shot up a Lego UFC belt in an attempt to send a powerful message to Brandon Moreno. He did so while on a trip to the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In a recent edition of UFC 270 Embedded posted on YouTube, Figueiredo and Co. were seen visiting a gun range in Arizona. 'Deus Da Guerra' revealed that he was extremely passionate about guns.

Deiveson Figueiredo said:

'We are here at the shooting range. First time coming. Three months I've been here and wanted to come. Today I have the opportunity. I'll see how it is inside. I want to find a rifle scope. I bought a PCP Air Rifle in Brazil. I like guns. I am very into guns, so I'll check this out.' [via translation]

His coach, Eric Albarracin, suggested that they tape a Lego UFC belt on the target and shoot it to pieces to take a sly dig at Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo was seen firing rounds at the Lego belt with what looked like a standard Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun.

Watch Deiveson Figueiredo show off his shooting skills right here:

Moreno's affinity towards Lego has been well documented. He has frequently posted pictures of himself with his favorite Lego builds on social media. In fact, he also celebrated his flyweight title win against Figueiredo by visiting a Lego store.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Big trip to the Lego store to celebrate getting the gold!



Brandon Moreno isn't just the best 125er on the planet but he's a master builder! 🧱



Get him his own mini-figure! Big trip to the Lego store to celebrate getting the gold!Brandon Moreno isn't just the best 125er on the planet but he's a master builder! 🧱Get him his own mini-figure! https://t.co/vUobNiQXDw

Deiveson Figueiredo teams up with Brandon Moreno's former teammate

Deiveson Figueiredo has joined hands with former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo as he attempts to reclaim his title in his upcoming clash against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

The fact that Cejudo used to train with Moreno will only bolster Figueiredo's chances of overcoming the challenge presented by 'The Assassin Baby'.

In addition to avenging his loss, the Brazilian is driven by a desire to teach Moreno a lesson for 'betraying' Henry Cejudo. The Mexican used to train with Cejudo ahead of his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter 24.

Henry Cejudo and Joseph Benavidez served as opposing coaches during that season of the reality show. However, during the show Moreno jumped ship to Benavidez's camp to train with him.

Figueiredo offered fans some insight into the same on MMA Fighting's Trocacao Franca podcast:

“Brandon Moreno is dirty — that’s all I have to say about him. He’s dirty. He’s a traitor. When I came to Scottsdale, [Arizona. at the Fight Ready gym,] Henry Cejudo told me about his betrayal. He lived with Henry Cejudo here and then became [Joseph] Benavidez’s sparring partner to fight Cejudo, so that was his biggest betrayal."

UFC 270 is set to take place later this week on Saturday, January 22. The fight will mark the final edition of the trilogy saga between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

