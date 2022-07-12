Watch: Demetrious Johnson consoles Rodtang Jitmuangnon after choking him out at ONE X

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is a genuinely good person inside and outside of the circle. In his latest collison, which came against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘Mighty Mouse’ didn’t fail to show the respect ‘The Iron Man’ deserved after finishing him with a choke at ONE X.

ONE Championship shared footage of the fight's aftermath on Instagram while promoting Johnson's upcoming blockbuster rematch with Adriano Moraes at ONE 161. The highlight reel garnered thousands of likes in less than 10 hours.

ONE captioned the heart-warming video to say:

"In victory or defeat, humility above all 🙏 MMA icon Demetrious Johnson challenges flyweight king Adriano Moraes for the throne once again on August 26 at ONE 161! 🏆 @mighty @rodtang_jimungnon"

Catch the clip below:

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon fell short to Demetrious Johnson via rear-naked choke in the MMA portion of their mixed-rules fight at ONE X. It was a difficult pill to swallow since it was Rodtang’s first defeat under the ONE banner.

Johnson was returning to the circle after suffering a devastating knockout loss against Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1. With that setback in mind, 'Mighty Mouse' understood right off the bat how Rodtang felt after their fight.

Rodtang put up a good fight, hurting Johnson in the last 30 seconds of the first round with a quick combination. However, it was too late. In the second round, Johnson methodically wrestled the Muay Thai phenom to the mat until he clinched the choke, choking Rodtang out cold.

Demetrious Johnson will bring the best version of himself for rematch against Adriano Moraes at ONE 161

Feeling great after a massive win against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, No 1-ranked flyweight contender Demetrious Johnson is stoked for another shot at ONE gold against Brazilian powerhouse Adriano Moraes at ONE 161.

Predicting a massive war, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is doubling down on his stand-up and jiu-jitsu training ahead of the fight. He told ONE Championship:

“As I said, I’m working on my ground game, working on my stand-up. I’m making sure when I step in the circle on 26th August in Singapore, I’m the best version of myself. That’s what I’m always striving for.”

There is no room for mistakes for the American legend. Johnson will look to get back to championship-winning business at ONE 161 on Friday, August 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far