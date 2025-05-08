WATCH: Demetrious Johnson, Joshua Pacio, Christian Lee headline the coldest vengeful victories in ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson, Joshua Pacio, and Christian Lee have cemented the legacies in mixed martial arts with an indomitable fighting spirit — and each has showcased that resilience on the ONE Championship stage.

In a recent highlight released by the world's largest martial arts organization, the trio was featured among the athletes who delivered emphatic payback performances, turning the tables on their past tormentors in spectacular fashion.

Johnson was on a mission for redemption when he faced Adriano Moraes in a rematch for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Their rivalry began at ONE on TNT I in April 2021 when Moraes pulled off the upset by becoming the first man to knock out the legendary "Mighty Mouse."

In their second meeting, Johnson returned the favor, delivering a devastating knee to Moraes' head — eerily similar to the one he was finished with — to finally get hold of 26 pounds of gold under the ONE banner.

Johnson would go on to settle the score once and for all in their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, earning a shut-out unanimous decision win before hanging up his gloves a year later.

Joshua Pacio, Christian Lee bring down rivals in ONE Championship

Meanwhile, Joshua Pacio silenced his critics in a ONE strawweight MMA world title unification rubber match against Jarred Brooks at ONE 171 this past February.

After a crushing defeat in their first duel and a controversial result in the rematch, "The Passion" leaned on his underrated ground game by stopping his American arch-nemesis in the second round — beating Brooks at his own game and rewriting the narrative.

Similarly, Christian Lee sought vindication after surrendering the ONE lightweight MMA world championship to Ok Rae Yoon due to a contentious unanimous decision at ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

At ONE 160 in August 2022, 'The Warrior' left no doubt, finishing the South Korean in the second round to reclaim his throne atop the division.

