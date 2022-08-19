Watch: Demetrious Johnson shares sneak peek of appearance on upcoming Anatomy of a Fighter

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson shared his philosophy and attitude regarding fighting. The ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion recently spoke on the Anatomy of a Fighter series and explained how he sees fighting.

On Instagram, he shared a short clip of this upcoming series with the caption:

"Happy Monday everyone enjoy some beautiful content from yours truly @willharrisproductions."

In this short video, the MMA legend outlines why he is in the sport at all. Johnson also explains the difference between work and passion. Martial arts is his passion, but time in the gym is work. He said:

"At one point in my career, fighting was everything. It was like eat, breathe, sleep, fighting. Before my sister passed ... She was like 'You're going to go gym working? ... You consider it work because there's things you'd rather be doing?' One thousand f*cking percent. That's why I consider it work."

'Mighty Mouse' will next be fighting Adriano Moraes on ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26 in US primetime. This is his second fight this year, and he fights so much because he wants to take care of his family.

Johnson continued and explained that he began in MMA just due to his passion for learning, he fights to make money, and the money is to take care of his family:

"I started training for mixed martial arts because it was a passion of mine. Then I started competing to make money so I could fulfill that passion which is to continue to learn. So I still feel the same way, I fight to make my money, to pay my bills, take care of my family. And then be able to train and spend time with them"

Demetrious Johnson is a family man

'Mighty Mouse' has always had the same attitude towards this sport. Even being one of the most skilled fighters of all time, time with his family was always paramount. Johnson said:

"This has always been my mindset, even when I had my 11 consecutive title defenses and winning the World Grand Prix. I go out there, and I fight. Once I'm done fighting, come home, take care of the kids and the wife, wash some dishes, and then I make memories."

When Johnson was hanging gutters before his MMA career, he said that he realized life was monotonous. However, one could use the money to make memories with one's family. That's what it's all about for Demetrious Johnson.

Demetrious Johnson will look to avenge his 2021 loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari