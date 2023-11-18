WATCH: Deontay Wilder narrates his thoughts while blasting the pads

Deontay Wilder is working hard ahead of his next fight.

'The Bronze Bomber' recently booked his return against former champion Joseph Parker. The two former titleholders weren't expected to clash, but thanks to the postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, someone had to fill that December 23 date.

As a result, Saudi Arabia shelled out a lot of cash to make a massive event for next month. In the main event, Anthony Joshua will meet Otto Wallin, while Wilder will meet Parker in the co-feature. While a relatively short notice bout, the American boxer is in the gym working.

Ahead of Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, 'The Bronze Bomber' has taken to social media to showcase his recent training. On Instagram, the former champion released a video of himself hitting the pads. Along with that, he provided a voiceover, revealing his thoughts while training.

Recalling his thoughts while training in the video, Wilder stated:

"Just got to keep going, got five weeks left. Just keep going, been working day and night. I'll get it right, let's go baby. I've been focused, been a little bit more patient... Stay calm, stay focused, the time is near. Get ready, set... Go Wilder!"

Deontay Wilder reveals meeting with Eddie Hearn ahead of next fight

Ahead of Deontay Wilder's next fight, he met with Eddie Hearn to discuss business.

As many fans are aware, 'The Bronze Bomber' has spent most of this year in talks with Anthony Joshua. The two were hoping to meet in a December clash in Saudi Arabia, but due to financial terms, the bout fell through.

However, due to the aforementioned postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, the two men landed on the same card. Earlier this week, Wilder and 'AJ' were in the same building to have the press conference announcing their returns.

Furthermore, Deontay Wilder took time to meet with Eddie Hearn as well. In a recent interview with 78SPORTSTV, 'The Bronze Bomber' spoke about the meeting. There, he revealed:

“It was cool. We have our differences. I know him and Anthony Joshua's manager have held this fight up… But Eddie was saying he talked to His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh]. Hearn told me if we both win, the fight's gonna be on. So I'm looking forward to finally getting Joshua in the ring. Win, lose or draw, this is what it's all about.”

See his comments below (8:00)