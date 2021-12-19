Watch: Derrick Lewis hilariously throws his cup into the crowd following UFC Fight Night win over Chris Daukaus

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis delivered another highlight-reel worthy performance at UFC Fight Night 199. 'The Black Beast' won the contest by unleashing a barrage of punches on Chris Daukaus, knocking him out in the first round.

During the post-fight celebration, Lewis took out his cup and threw it into the crowd.

One person from the audience decided to pick it up and keep it with him.

When asked by Michael Bisping about the reasoning behind his actions, Lewis said that he did so hoping whoever took the cup could make some money by selling it in the future.

When asked about his celebration in the post-fight press conference, 'The Black Beast' stated that it was the first time he had done something like that after winning a fight.

"It was the first time I threw my cup into the crowd. I was surprised that a dude pushed a woman out of the way to get that cup but it is what it is... I see him put it in his pocket. He went back and sat down with a big 'Kool-Aid' smile on his face," said Derrick Lewis.

You can watch the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus post-fight press-conference below:

Dana White praises Derrick Lewis for his performance at UFC Fight Night 199

In the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White showered praise on Derrick Lewis for his KO win over Chris Daukaus in the last main event of 2021.

"If you look at the amount of time that he's [Derrick Lewis] has been here, the records that he's broken, it's impressive, man. And he looked good tonight. you could see, he was waiting, he was timing those shots, he was ready... He looks pretty lean for Derrick too. he got in good shape. He said that last fight pi**ed him off and he wanted to make up for it tonight and he did," said Dana White.

With his spectacular KO, 'The Black Beast' also created a new record for most knockouts (13) in UFC history.

