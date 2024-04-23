WATCH: Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex flashes cold-blooded taunt at Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 showdown in Denver

Starting her main roster career in ONE Championship's Muay Thai and kickboxing scene, Stamp Fairtex made a name for herself and when she eventually transitioned to MMA full-time, fans could not get enough of her.

One of her toughest challenges to date came in the form of Alyse Anderson, whom she fought last May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 - the promotion's first-ever live event in the United States.

'Lil Savage' got the early advantage thanks to her grappling skills, but the Pattaya, Thailand native wasn't too fazed and even taunted Anderson to always be on the lookout for her sharp elbows.

The second round turned out to be a memorable one for Stamp as she caught Anderson lacking and threw a full-force kick to the body that sent the MMA Masters product crashing to the mat and unable to continue.

Also of note is that this led Stamp to her world title matchup against Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE Fight Night 14, which she won to claim the strap.

Stamp headed for double showcase later this year

Currently reigning as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp has a lot on her plate for the rest of 2024.

At ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7, Stamp will be defending her world title against longtime friend and former Fairtex Training Center teammate Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp will return to action inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver as she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world championship.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

As for ONE 168: Denver, tickets will be available to the general public on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) on Ticketmaster.