Watch: Donald Cerrone goes snowmobiling during an avalanche warning

Donald Cerrone recently went snowmobiling with a couple of friends during an avalanche warning at a whopping elevation of around 12,000 feet.

'Cowboy' set out on a road trip from his BMF Ranch property in Edgewood, New Mexico. He and his buddies headed out to Wolf Creek Pass in Southern Colorado, where they were surrounded by eight-feet of deep snow.

Cerrone shared a highlights video of their journey from start to finish on his official YouTube channel on Wednesday. The caption read:

"It was a perfect day to go sledding in the backcountry. We had our buddy Quinton [Daniels WKP] come out from Louisiana... Now he says that he's gonna tear it up out here but these are some different conditions than he's used to. Conditions like avalanche warnings and eight feet of powder. Snowmobiling in those winter conditions at 12,000 feet elevation is one hell of a workout and it almost got to the point where Cowboy Cerrone almost threw up in his helmet."

Watch Donald Cerrone and his snowmobiling friends weather out extremely tough conditions in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado below:

Paddy Pimblett confirms he won't be facing Donald Cerrone next

Donald Cerrone last fought Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26 last May. He lost via TKO in the very first round. The 38-year-old promotional veteran, who holds a 36-16-2 record in his professional MMA career, has no wins in his last six bouts inside the octagon.

There were recent rumors suggesting Cerrone could make a return against English sensation Paddy Pimblett in March. However, 'The Baddy' rubbished the speculation on episode 371 of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast.

"It is going round everywhere, but there's no truth to it. Nothing on my end. Do you really think that the UFC are gonna put me on a card on the 5th of March in Vegas when they're doing London on the 19th? It doesn't make sense."

Watch Paddy Pimblett on the Believe You Me podcast below:

