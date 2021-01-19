Watch: Dustin Poirier was clearly frustrated with Khabib Nurmagomedov's 'decision'

No. 2 UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is not happy with the UFC president's announcement regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov. The retired champion was not clear with his decision on resuming his career or remaining out of action.

Dustin Poirier fought Khabib for the lightweight championship at UFC 242, where the Russian won with a rear-naked choke in the third round. Poirier is already in Abu Dhabi for his upcoming rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on January 23.

The news about Khabib's retirement was given by White at UFC Fight Island 7 last Saturday. In a chat with Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie ahead of the bout with McGregor, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on the highly-anticipated announcement.

"I thought we would have some clarity if he was retired or not, like, I didn't know it was going to be gray. I thought that it was going to be black or white, yes or no. We are pretty much in the same position we were before they had the meeting, you know? [It is the] same," related a frustrated Dustin Poirier.

The former interim lightweight champion is disappointed with the lack of clarity on Khabib's position. Dustin Poirier had declared before that he would like to fight for the weight class' championship, but Khabib's indecision only makes the UFC delay their own resolution on what to do with the vacant lightweight belt.

Who do you think delivers the standout performance at #UFC257? pic.twitter.com/9tHb3NwXMW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

"I thought... I didn't think there would be a belt toss on this one because [UFC president] Dana [White] had already said, like, 'there is no way this fight is going to be for a belt,' so I believe it when he said that. I think [that] the winner of this fight fights for the [UFC lightweight] belt next. I think everybody knows that. But I would have liked to have had a definite answer, but it is all good. It is what it is. I have to fight first."

What happened when Dustin Poirier met Conor McGregor for the first time at UFC 178?

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor's fourth fight in the UFC saw him demolish Dustin Poirier in under two minutes at UFC 178. The Irishman started the battle at his usual explosive pace, which was too wild for Dustin Poirier to follow.

After a sequence of McGregor's punches to his head, Dustin Poirier fell flat to the canvas and had to be saved by referee Herb Dean from receiving even more blows.

But a lot of time has passed since then. Both fighters have further developed their skills and careers. Although McGregor has affirmed that he will knock Dustin Poirier out in under one minute this time, the UFC 257 main event should be a very different fight from their first encounter over six years ago.