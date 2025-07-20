  • home icon
  • [Watch] Dustin Poirier gets emotional farewell from Kayla Harrison, 'The Korean Zombie' and others following UFC 318 swansong

[Watch] Dustin Poirier gets emotional farewell from Kayla Harrison, 'The Korean Zombie' and others following UFC 318 swansong

By Subham
Modified Jul 20, 2025 07:21 GMT
UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 - Source: Getty
Dustin Poirier gets emotional farewell following UFC 318 swansong. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and BMF titleholder Max Holloway headlined UFC 318 on Saturday, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

'The Diamond' and 'Blessed' engaged in one of this year's top five-round bouts, which was a constant back-and-forth affair. Though the challenger did not back down, Holloway was the better striker tonight, and he managed to outland Poirier with powerful and more significant strikes to win the bout by unanimous decision.

With that, Holloway defended his BMF strap successfully for the first time and also registered his first win over Poirier.

In his last dance, Poirier did not get the fairy tale ending he desired. However, he did put on a banger as he had promised. During the post-fight octagon interview, 'The Diamond' was greeted by Holloway and honored by the UFC with a tribute clip featuring UFC fighters who congratulated the Louisiana native.

As Poirier made his way back to the dressing room, he was also greeted by other UFC competitors, including Kayla Harrison and Chan Sung Jung, among others.

ESPN MMA on X shared a clip in which the fighter row was seen paying their respects to Poirier.

Check out the post below:

Fans also congratulated Poirier. A few users commented on the above post:

"Thank you for everything @DustinPoirier"
"Thank you for everything"
"The legends are retiring"
"You are an absolute Legend @DustinPoirier enjoy retirement champ!"
"Mad respect 🫡"

Poirier retires with a professional MMA record of 30-10 and wins over Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and many other notable UFC fighters.

Check out Dustin Poirier laying his gloves down after UFC 318 loss in the post below:

Edited by Subham
bell-icon Manage notifications