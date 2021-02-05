Watch: Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas star in a new commercial set to air during the Super Bowl

One of the biggest sporting events of the year is on the horizon, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to compete in the 55th annual Super Bowl this weekend.

During the game, there will be some mixed martial arts representation from a pair of the UFC's biggest stars. Those being Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas. ESPN's Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to reveal that the two fighters will be featured in a commercial during the big game for Guaranteed Rate Mortgage Company.

The commercial showcases the respective fighter's championship wins, highlighting the fact that they were both underdogs on the road to glory. Check out the commercial here:

Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas successful in their latest fight

Poirier won the UFC's interim lightweight championship back in April of 2019 by outclassing then-featherweight champion Max Holloway. This would set up a unification bout between Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi the following September, but "The Diamond" would succumb to "The Eagle" via submission in the third round of their contest. Things are looking up for the Louisianan as of late, however.

The American Top Team product now has two-straight wins under his belt after spectacularly knocking out Conor McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 headliner last month. Now, Poirier is in prime position for another shot at the title, or yet another big payday with a trilogy bout against "Notorious."

As for Namajunas, she captured UFC gold back in November of 2017 in the women's strawweight division by unseating Joanna Jędrzejczyk. "Thug" shocked the MMA world by making quick work of her Polish foe, finishing her in the first round via TKO. Despite retaining the title in a phenomenal showing during her rematch with Jędrzejczyk the following year, Namajunas lost the 115-pound strap after suffering a freak knockout slam loss to Jessica Andrade in May of 2019.

However, Namajunas was able to get back in the win column by avenging her loss to Andrade, besting her via unanimous decision in their UFC 251 rematch last July. Now, current speculation indicates that Namajunas could be preparing to challenge new strawweight queen Zhang Weili. This would certainly be an explosive matchup that all MMA fans would enjoy, however, the bout has not been confirmed as of this writing.

What do you think about Poirier and Namajunas representing the UFC in a Super Bowl commercial this weekend? Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments!