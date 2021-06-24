Watch: Dustin Poirier's hands look sharp as he prepares for Conor McGregor trilogy at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier is looking sharper than ever as he prepares to take on Conor McGregor in their trilogy showdown at UFC 264.

After his big win back at the start of 2021, Dustin Poirier is ready to settle the score with McGregor once and for all. The two men are locked at 1-1 in their battle for supremacy, with the winner of this fight being tipped for a UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira later this year.

Dustin Poirier is ready for war

Fans and pundits alike have gone back and forth regarding what they think will happen when these two meet for the third time, but one thing is for sure - Dustin Poirier is putting in the hard work for this camp.

Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) getting in that work under the watchful eye of boxing coach Dyah Davis (@DyahAliDavis) ahead of his #UFC264 trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.



📹 via @bokamotoESPN pic.twitter.com/IxtkepqukT — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 24, 2021

We all know McGregor holds grudges and he won’t want to move on from this chapter of his career without gaining a measure of revenge. Whether or not he actually gets it remains to be seen, but based on the video above, Dustin Poirier is gearing up for the biggest battle of his lifetime.

The lightweight division definitely lost a big part of its identity when Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, but these two warriors are putting the 155-pounders back on the map in a big way.

Of course, their respective runs in MMA won’t live or die based on whether they can win this fight, but the repercussions for the title picture could be absolutely huge.

Conor McGregor is desperate to hold gold in the UFC for the first time since being stripped of his belts, whereas Dustin Poirier has held the interim title before - and he wants to make that next jump up to the undisputed crown.

We expect to see “The Diamond” utilize his calf kicks once again but if McGregor is able to deal with them, it could prove to be a very long night for the Louisiana native.

UFC 264 looks set to be an incredibly stacked card and with this at the top of the billing, it has the potential to be one of the most successful UFC pay-per-views of all time.

Edited by Harvey Leonard