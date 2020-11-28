Watch: Dustin Poirier works out to 'increase power and speed' in preparation for Conor McGregor fight at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier is set to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 257. The duo will face each other for the first time in almost seven years. Dustin Poirier has made it clear that the fight has nothing to do with getting revenge for his defeat and it's more to do with the monetary gain from facing Conor McGregor.

While that's a great approach, there's no doubt that Dustin Poirier will be focused on getting the win back and putting himself in a position of guaranteed title contention yet again.

It was Dustin Poirier's defeat to Conor McGregor at UFC 178 that saw him make the move to lightweight and he hasn't turned back since. In 155 pounds, his only defeats came to Michael Johnson and undisputed Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier took a good deal of time away to recover and improve after his loss to Khabib and that was seen in his five-round war with Dan Hooker - where he emerged victorious.

It's a different Dustin Poirier fighting Conor McGregor in 2021 and his sports performance coach Phil Daru posted a video on Twitter of how The Diamond is training to increase his power and speed-strength ahead of the clash.

Daru had also posted a video a week before the start of their training:

Will Dustin Poirier manage to topple Conor McGregor?

It seems as though the Lightweight division has opened up again after the supposed retirement of Khabib Nuramgomedov. While a confirmed retirement would have likely made UFC 257's main event a title fight, Dana White insisted that Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't retired and that he will return in an attempt to take his record to a perfect 30-0.

A win over Conor McGregor would put Dustin Poirier in an undeniable position to fight for the Lightweight title. It may not necessarily be against Khabib Nurmagomedov, however. Beating Conor McGregor will also do wonders for Dustin Poirier's overall popularity. It's a high-stakes fight for The Diamond, title or no title.