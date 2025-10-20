WATCH: Epic Takeru Segawa-Denis Puric kickboxing fight preview for ONE 173 in Tokyo

ONE Championship further stirred up interest in Takeru Segawa's scheduled showdown against Denis Puric next month in Japan by sharing a video preview on social media of the expected explosive match.

Ad

In a post on its official YouTube channel, which now has nearly 150,000 views, the protagonists can be seen sharing their take on their flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Both expressed confidence in coming up with an all-important victory to infuse added push to their respective ONE Championship campaigns.

The second half of the video has the promotion sharing the full fight of Takeru's impressive victory over young Burmese star Thant Zin in September last year. Takeru came back from an early knockdown and punished his opponent with solid hits to the body on his way to the second-round knockout win.

Ad

Trending

Check out the video preview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Entering ONE 173, Takeru is coming off his opening-round KO loss to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in March. It is a defeat he is eager to redeem himself from in his showdown with Puric while angling to earn a rematch with 'The Iron Man' in the event of a victory.

Puric, for his part, is out to halt a two-fight slide and get a win to show that he still can perform at a high level even at this stage of his illustrious career.

Ad

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Takeru vows to get a win over Denis Puric at ONE 173

Takeru vows to get a victory over Denis Puric in their flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173, as a defeat, he believes, could well signal the end of his career.

'The Natural Born Crusher' made this clear in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that while the pressure to deliver a win is high, especially in front of the Japanese fans, he is up for the challenge.

Ad

34-year-old Takeru said:

“I’ve never had two losses in a row in my career. It would feel like the end if that happened. So the pressure of not being able to lose is really heavy. But more than that, my motivation to show the Japanese fans a great win is stronger.”

Takeru joined ONE Championship in 2023 after a highly successful run at K-1, where he was a multidivision champion. His journey in the "Home of Martial Arts," however, has been rough so far, going 1-2 in his first three matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.