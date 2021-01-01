Watch: Every Khabib Nurmagomedov celebration in a UFC octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbeatable record in the UFC has undeniably made him one of the greatest mixed-martial-artists ever to grace the sport. Overall, he has been in 13 UFC fights and had his hand raised at the end of all of them. Nurmagomedov - not particularly known for his animated post-fight celebrations - mostly carries himself with honor and dignity, and this latest video clearly justifies that.

A video posted on the Twitter account of UFC on BT Sport depicts Nurmagomedov's undefeated journey in the UFC and how he celebrated all 13 of his wins in the octagon.

29-0 in MMA

13-0 in UFC



From Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC came to an end in 2020 🦅



The video briefly covered Nurmagomedov's every celebration in UFC, from his debut victory over Kamal Shalorus in 2012 to his latest submission win against Justin Gaethje in 2020 at UFC 254.

The 32-year-old Russian is undefeated inside an octagon which only reflects his supremacy over other competitors, and yet, Nurmagomedov has rarely been arrogant about it. He has repeatedly cited his success to none other than his God.

Nurmagomedov's dominant performances in the UFC has crafted him a legacy which is likely to be unmatched by any other fighter, thanks to his talent, and more importantly, his character.

Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about his comeback to UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want to return to the UFC

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the entire world of MMA thought that "The Eagle" had made his mind up, and that he would never set foot inside the octagon again.

The Russian fighter did not address the possibility of his comeback until recently when he reiterated that he does not plan to return to the promotion.

Nurmagomedov stated that a fight against either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier serves him no competitive interest because he has already beaten them. However, one thing that can change his mind is if his mother gives her blessings to him for a potential return; or if the UFC proposes an extraordinary offer which Nurmagomedov won't be able to refuse.

Moreover, UFC president Dana White has also confirmed that he will meet Nurmagomedov at the Fight Island to discuss his future in the UFC. White stated that he could not guarantee that the 32-year-old will make his way back into the promotion, but he will do everything in his power to convince Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement.