Watch: Evil Khabib or Future Champ?

Khamzat Chimaev is a superstar in the making with four flawless performances so far inside the UFC octagon. His suffocating grappling and magnetic personality has prompted fans to draw comparisons to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While Chimaev acknowledges Nurmagomedov as an all-time great, he also feels that he is worthy enough to have his own name be mentioned among the greats. Going on a four-fight winning streak to kick start your UFC career while only getting hit twice, who can argue against his claim?

The undefeated phenom boasts an overall professional record of 10-0, having finished all of his opponents so far.

Gilbert Burns is heavily rumored to be Chimaev's next opponent. Can the Russian-born Swede overcome Burns' elite ground game and become the No.1 contender?

Does Chimaev have what it takes to beat the unstoppable pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman?

