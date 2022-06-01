Watch: The instant classic that was Fabricio Andrade vs. Shoko Sato

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade met Shoko Sato in a bantamweight fight in 2021, and it was a classic MMA war. ONE Championship has shared this bout ahead of Andrade's ONE 158 title eliminator fight.

Watch Fabricio Andrade vs. Shoko Sato full fight below:

In the first round, Andrade showed dominance in the clinch which forced Sato to drop for a takedown attempt. From there, Andrade was able to keep top position and avoid submissions. On the feet, the Brazilian fighter was the better striker and was often able to defend the takedown attempts. Towards the end of the round, both fighters were able to land punches on each other.

In round two, Andrade controlled the fight and landed well on the feet. Meanwhile, Sato was unsuccessful in his takedown attempts.

In round three, Sato was able to take the back and nearly earned a rear-naked choke submission twice, which Andrade defended competently.

At the end of the bout, a unanimous decision victory was awarded to 'Wonder Boy'. The Brazilian fighter is now on a six-fight win streak in MMA. He fights on June 3 against Kwon Won Il and the winner of the contest will be next in line to challenge the reigning champion John Lineker.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Fabricio Andrade said:

“I just watched Bibiano versus John Lineker. And now, I’m even more sure that I am the new king. Give me John Linker."

Fabricio Andrade talks champion John Lineker

Andrade feels that he has already earned a title shot in the bantamweight division. He is 4-0 in the promotion, with the most recent two wins being by knockout.

Fabricio Andrade feels that the champion, John Lineker, is scared of him. In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“John Lineker has been ducking me for a long time, but after I beat Kwon Won Il, he’ll have to face me. He had already accepted to defend the belt against Kwon Won Il and that just shows that he is a chicken and is looking for an easy fight. After I beat Kwon Won Il, it will be a pleasure to fight him and finish him in the first round.”

He may be eyeing ONE gold, but ahead of him is 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. Won Il is a top-ranked fighter with knockout power. He has won all of his last three fights via knockout. Won Il and Andrade will now face off at ONE 158 on June 3 to decide who is next for 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker.

