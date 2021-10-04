Watch: Fan puts Khabib Nurmagomedov on the spot after asking him about cricket

Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed visibly bewildered after a fan asked him about cricket, a sport vastly different from MMA.

'The Eagle' was present in Harrogate, England, for a Q&A session. He answered multiple questions, including one about the popular game. Showcasing his limited knowledge of cricket, Nurmagomedov said:

"Cricket?... I hear about cricket. [It's only played in] India, right?... Pakistan? No, that part! Sorry, sorry Pakistani guys, my brothers. But like Pakistan, India, like that part right?... My bad, my bad!"

The fan who asked the question then introduced himself as the representative of renowned English cricketer Moeen Ali. He compared Ali and Khabib Nurmagomedov, commending both athletes for being positive role models for the younger generation.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Moeen Ali retires as one of just 13 players to score 5+ centuries and take 5+ five-wicket hauls in Tests 🙌 Moeen Ali retires as one of just 13 players to score 5+ centuries and take 5+ five-wicket hauls in Tests 🙌 https://t.co/KFmaMRMdj2

Nurmagomedov also discussed several other topics, including problems faced by youngsters in England. Addressing why the younger generation in the UK struggled with violence and drugs, the retired MMA fighter said:

"This problem, what you said right now, for me it's everywhere. Right now, world [has] problem with young generation, not only here in UK, Pakistan, India. Everywhere! Russia, Dagestan, in Arabic world, in USA, everywhere! Young generation right now is different. It's completely different than what it was 20 years ago... I think we, like me, people older than me, they have to be careful about their kids, where they're going... Who are their friends? We have to control our kids..."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview and Q&A session on the 'Islam Channel' below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov met Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, Manchester

On his trip to England, Khabib Nurmagomedov visited Old Trafford, where he met Manchester United's former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo after yesterday's game with Everton.[📹 IG/khabib_nurmagomedov] #MUFC Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo after yesterday's game with Everton.[📹 IG/khabib_nurmagomedov]#MUFC https://t.co/ILufoqqIfR

Recalling a conversation with Sir Alex at 'The Theater of Dreams,' Khabib said he was offered a glass of wine. He turned down the offer with a humorous response to Ferguson. He told the legendary manager that if he consumed the wine, he would smash everybody.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a Muslim and therefore does not indulge in the consumption of alcohol.

Watch the video below:

Garabsare 名誉 (inactive) @inaciisefaroole Khabib on his response to Sir Alex Ferguson asking him if he'd like some Wine 😂😂😂 Khabib on his response to Sir Alex Ferguson asking him if he'd like some Wine 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CibVIj7u7G

