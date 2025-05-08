WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai's patented southpaw combination that ran havoc in ONE Championship

Undeniably, Tawanchai PK Saenchai stands as one of the most dangerous southpaw fighters in the Muay Thai world today, renowned for his creative and punishing striking repertoire.

Ad

Among the many tools in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's arsenal, a signature combination he frequently unleashes is the left body kick followed by a straight left hand — a devastating one-two that has left opponents reeling.

Tawanchai showcased this in every sequence in a demonstration with ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson just days before his highly anticipated rematch against Superbon in the main event of ONE 170 this past January.

Ad

Trending

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In fact, that very technique played a pivotal role in both of Tawanchai's battles with 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut under the promotion's banner.

The first meeting came under kickboxing rules at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, where Tawanchai narrowly edged out a hard-fought unanimous decision.

He reaffirmed his superiority over Nattawut in their June 2024 rematch at ONE 167, this time with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line, again showcasing the combination.

Ad

Tawanchai also unleashed the same attack against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023 — a move so powerful that it led to a dislocation in the Georgian's arm.

Tawanchai out for redemption after falling short at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's impressive nine-fight winning streak came to a heartbreaking end in the co-main event of ONE 172, held at the iconic Super Saitama Arena in Japan this past March.

Ad

There, the Thai megastar succumbed to a third-round technical knockout at the hands of hometown favorite Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, coming up short in his bid to achieve two-sport glory.

Tawanchai is expected to return to action later this year, determined to restore his standing and silence the critics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.