WATCH: Filipino-American phenom Jackie Buntan showcases textbook technique while working the heavy bag in training

After earning her third-straight win at ONE Fight Night 20, what's next for Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan?

Taking most of 2023 off to take care of herself, the strawweight standout returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It showed off the fruits of her labor, besting Martine Michieletto in a dominant three-round performance.

Landing her 26th career victory and sixth under the ONE Championship banner, Buntan immediately got back to work, readying herself for the next challenge, no matter who it may come against.

Though nothing has been announced for Jackie Buntan's highly anticipated return, a rematch with reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell seems inevitable.

Currently, Sundell is gearing up for a big world title defense against Russian knockout artist 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, May 3. If 'The Hurricane' adds another notable name to her already impressive hit list, perhaps her next task will be to run it back with Jackie Buntan.

ONE Fight Night 22 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jackie Buntan still plans on solving the puzzle that is Smilla Sundell

After coming up short against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 156, Jackie Buntan was scheduled to once again meet 'The Hurricane' at ONE Fight Night 14 in September. However, Buntan withdrew from the contest, paving the way for a champion vs. champion clash between Sundell and the current ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen, Allycia Helen Rodrigues.

Sundell came out on top, finishing Rodrigues with a beautiful display of striking in the waning seconds of the third round.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan made it clear that, despite the withdrawal, her goal remains the same.

“I want to get back and win that title - that’s obviously the goal. I’m in no rush to get it. I think I want to get it when the time comes to me, but I know I’m putting in the work to get my way to that spot again.”

