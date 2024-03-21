WATCH: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan puts on Muay Thai banger against Italian standout Martine Michieletto

ONE Championship celebrated International Women's Day with an all-women's card at ONE Fight Night 20 and one bout that earned the full attention of the fans was between Jackie Buntan and Martine Michieletto.

Buntan, a blue-chip talent in the strawweight Muay Thai division, has steadily continued her ascent to stardom. Putting together a strong performance against 'The Italian Queen' would be another defining moment in her young career.

After all, Buntan was already viewed as a slight favorite in the eyes of fans entering the Michieletto bout as she was coming off her first-ever career finish at the expense of Diandra Martin in May 2023.

However, Michieletto was not going to allow Buntan to have an easy night as she went on a demolition tour of Amber Kitchen to the tune of a unanimous decision victory last June.

Once the opening bell rang, the Filipino-American and Michieletto were firing on all cylinders, with the latter getting the better of Buntan in most exchanges. After a fight-changing sequence in round two, the momentum swung in favor of the Boxing Works fighter and she rode it to a big win.

Relive their thrilling encounter below:

Jackie Buntan sends love to now-retired mentor

At ONE Fight Night 20, Janet Todd sought to go out on top of her career by becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion by beating Phetjeeja.

However, 'The Queen' outlasted 'JT' and the latter kept her promise of retiring from the sport - whether she won or lost.

Buntan, who worked extensively with Todd under Boxing Works, gave the decorated world champion her flowers via social media, thanking her for everything she has done for her and many others.