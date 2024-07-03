WATCH: Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado's collection of soul-snatching knockouts in ONE Championship

ONE strawweight MMA star Jeremy Miado is one of the Philippines' most prominent knockout artists and has had his fair share of highlight-reel finishes.

'The Jaguar' made his promotional debut back in 2017 and has produced six explosive victories since then - four by way of TKO and two via knockout knockout which includes his highly acclaimed flying knee finish of Miao Li Tao in 2019.

ONE Championship shared the very best finishes of Jeremy Miado's run on the world's largest martial arts promotion thus far via Instagram.

Following a stellar four-fight winning streak from 2019 to 2022, Miado has found himself on a three-fight losing streak with two of them coming by way of submission.

However, the T-Rex Martial Arts Training Center product will have an opportunity to turn it around on Friday, July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 when he takes on Hiroba Minowa in a strawweight MMA contest at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jeremy Miado counting on striking ability to end losing streak

The 31-year-old Filipino knows that he cannot afford to let his guard down at any point in his fight with Minowa and has a plan in place to return to the win column.

Jeremy Miado told ONE Championship:

"I'll have full confidence and I won't limit my striking game this time. Just follow my game plan. That's why I'm putting a lot of emphasis on drill repetitions so that if he decides to shoot, I'll be quick to react. At the end of the day, my best defense is my offense so I'll focus on that."

The historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will host ONE Fight Night 23. The full card will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

