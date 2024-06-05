WATCH: Filipino star Denice Zamboanga perfectly combines power and finesse in clinical counter against Lin Heqin

Filipino atomweight MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga has steadily worked on becoming a well-rounded fighter. That has seen her become one of the athletes of note in her division and notch impressive victories along the way.

Among those wins was one over Lin Heqin in December 2022, which saw her display both finesse and power in her attacks that merited a split decision victory in the end.

ONE Championship relived the fight in an Instagram post, particulary one that had 'The Menace' unleashing a powerful and nifty combination that instantly floored Lin.

The post is in line with Denice Zamboanga's return to action at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, she will battle French-Thai fighter Noelle Grandjean in an atomweight MMA clash. She was originally booked to headline in a title clash against reigning ONE atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex until the Thai star withdrew after injuring her knee in training.

ONE 167 will emanate from the Impact Arena and air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Denice Zamboanga happy to be training under older brother Drex and his team

Denice Zamaboanga has trained under different teams but is happy to have found her way to training of late with older brother Drex and his group, which she credits for reinvigorating her career push.

The 27-year-old atomweight fighter currently trains at T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center alongside her brother, as well as her fiancee Fritz Biagtan. She believes that it was a wise move for her to train with people she knows and trusts to achieve the results the she wants.

In a conversation with ONE Championship, she said:

"The connection that we've developed through the years is impeccable. They're really looking out for me and they only want the best for me."

Heading into the contest, Denice Zamboanga is packing momentum from back-to-back victories.