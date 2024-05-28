“I’m grateful that I’m still competing” - Denice Zamboanga has no qualms about switch of opponents at ONE 167

Filipino atomweight MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga laments that her title fight next month will not push through. However, she is thankful to still be able to compete at the event, albeit against a different opponent.

'The Menace' was originally set to headline ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, challenging ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex for the title. Unfortunately, the Thai superstar had to withdraw after injuring her knee in training and subsequently undergoing surgery, forcing the contest to be scrapped altogether.

Zamboanga, however, still found her way back in the card, getting French-Thai fighter Noelle Grandjean as opponent in an atomweight MMA clash.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the 27-year-old T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center athlete shared her thoughts on the canceled title fight and getting a new opponent, saying:

"I'm a bit disappointed with what happened, of course. I also feel bad for Stamp. I feel sorry for Stamp because she trained very hard for that match. Unfortunately, she is injured but I'm grateful that I'm still competing at ONE 167."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 167, Denice Zamboanga will be going up against an opponent in Grandjean, 28, who is out to bounce back after losing in her last fight early this month by decision.

ONE 167 is now headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title fight between champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Jo Nattawut.

It will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stamp frustrated at having to pull out from title clash against Denice Zamboanga

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is sad at having to withdraw from her scheduled title clash with No. 2 contender Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 because of injury. However, she said it was something she could no longer do anything about and is just moving on.

In an official statement announcing her pullout from the marquee event, Stamp asked for the understanding of Zamboanga and fight fans who were looking forward to her mixing up in the circle against 'The Menace'.

Stamp said:

"I'm sorry that I didn't get on stage for everyone to cheer on. I worked hard and I was very focused for this fight. [But] accidents can happen all time."

Stamp tore her meniscus while in training after a nasty takedown. She has since been operated on and has begun her recovery.

Denice Zamboanga, for her part, has gotten a new opponent in Noelle 'Lil' Monkey' Grandjean for ONE 167 and is out get a third straight victory to maintain her standing as a top contender in the atomweight division.