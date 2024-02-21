WATCH: Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson’s scientific breakdown of his iconic knee strike KO of Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson provided a detailed breakdown of his iconic knockout win against Adriano Moraes.

In August 2022, Johnson was tasked with avenging his loss against Moraes for ONE gold in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event. ‘Mighty Mouse’ had another opportunity to extend his legendary resume, and he capitalized by securing a picture-perfect flying knee knockout in round four.

Since then, Johnson has broken down the fight-ending sequence several times, with none of them as detailed as his latest. The MMA legend had this to say during a video posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram account:

“When you’re in the southpaw position, I know this is going to be my powershot. As he’s falling backwards going into the cage, I stay in southpaw position the whole entire time. I always try to keep this leg on the outside so I can generate as much energy and power as I can from this side of my body. My leg is always here, I’m lining up this leg just to blow him out the cage.”

Johnson continued:

“The cage is coming, I see it, *sound effect*. He has energy from here because he runs into the cage, and it’s meeting him in this middle. The cage is pushing back into him, and I’m pushing into him to create this massive blow right in the head. That’s when I knew when I hit that, it was lights over.”

Did Demetrious Johnson officially retire from MMA?

In May 2022, Demetrious Johnson fought in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes in the ONE Fight Night 10 main event. Johnson outclassed Moraes over five rounds and settled their three-fight series with a unanimous decision win to retain the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Heading into the Moraes Trilogy bout, Johnson had teased a retirement from MMA, as he’s running out of achievements to accomplish. Yet, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has not made an official decision, so there’s a chance he will return to defend his ONE flyweight MMA throne.