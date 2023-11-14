WATCH: Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci shows perfect execution of a folding pass

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has some of the most technical skills in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu today. He wouldn't turn into a dominant world champion on a 9-fight winning streak if he doesn't.

His insane work ethic, obsessive approach to drilling, and otherworldly athletic ability make him nearly unbeatable on any professional mat. Even the consensus no-gi grappling GOAT Gordon Ryan spoke on record saying that Musumeci's guard was the hardest one to pass for him.

Given the massive size difference between Gordon Ryan and Mikey Musumeci, that statement speaks volumes as to how technical 'Darth Rigatoni' truly is.

Speaking of technical, the ONE submission grappling king recently released a short instructional video of one of his favorite passes, the folding pass:

"Folding Pass Detail 🇺🇸 - English"

Grapplers like Musumeci are very keen on details when it comes to finding the best way to attack their opponents. In the instructional video, the self-proclaimed "Jiu-jitsu Nerd" changed a few details to what is conventionally practiced when pulling off the folding pass in Gi.

Using his head as a limb and his knee as a wedge to stop his opponent from moving as he passes is quite ingenious but also requires a certain level of physical ability to do. It is, however, not impossible to master if you put enough time into drilling it like Musumeci does day in and day out.

In his most recent performance in ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci proved that technique can trump size when he submitted a man who outweighed him by at least 30 pounds. At ONE Fight Night 15 last month, 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match.

Not only did Mikey Musumeci handily submit Aoki in just over 3 minutes, but he also did so using the Japanese grappler's signature inside heel hook: the "Aoki Lock".

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates