Watch: Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir slaps magician Criss Angel, gets compared to Will Smith

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir did his best Will Smith impression by slapping popular magician Criss Angel on television.

Mir appeared on an episode of Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars. The show features celebrities who train with professional magicians and later compete to create a series of magical performances, basically the Dancing with the Stars equivalent of magic shows.

The former UFC superstar posted a snippet of his appearance on the show on Instagram. In it, he can be seen slapping the 'Mindfreak' while the other judges burst into laughter. Angel then remarked that Mir "hits harder than Will Smith."

There's no need to worry, though, as the interaction appears to be just banter between the two. Mir and Angel have been friends for several years now, with the UFC fighter appearing on multiple episodes of reality show Criss Angel Mindfreak.

Angel has collaborated with many UFC stars throughout the years. Among his popular tricks was separating Paige VanZant's body in half and taking powerful punches from the likes of Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell.

Frank Mir chimes in on Brock Lesnar's WWE career

Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar have a rich history together, to say the least.

Mir welcomed Lesnar into the UFC in February 2008, handing him his first professional MMA loss. Lesnar returned the favor a year later when he defeated Mir via TKO in a UFC heavyweight title bout.

Presently, the two men are both out of the UFC. Mir was last seen in action in a hybrid boxing match against Kubrat Pulev, while Lesnar returned to his pro wrestling roots.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mir was asked if he's familiar with his rival's work with the WWE. The former UFC champ responded by saying:

"I don’t know much about his pro-wrestling career. I don’t watch that, so I don’t know how bad he’s at it. But I think he’s definitely a guy like, from what I understand listening other people at industry, he does the bare minimum what he has to do to cash a cheque."

