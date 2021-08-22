Watch: Francis Ngannou effortlessly lifts Lauro Sanko and shakes a leg with her

Francis Ngannou is widely regarded as one of the strongest athletes to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see Ngannou utilize his world-renowned strength in a dance session at the gym.

Laura Sanko, who works as an analyst and reporter for the UFC and ESPN, recently partook in a dance session with Ngannou. The UFC heavyweight champion is known for his friendly demeanor outside the octagon and had no qualms about shaking a leg with Sanko inside a cage at the gym.

In fact, ‘The Predator’ showcased an impressive spin during their dance. And as if spinning multiple times while keeping his composure wasn’t impressive enough, he did so while lifting Sanko in the air.

You can watch Francis Ngannou’s dance with Laura Sanko in the video that both MMA personalities have posted via their Instagram accounts below:

Laura Sanko and Francis Ngannou posted the same video via their respective Instagram accounts.

Sanko attached a statement to the video posted to her account, jesting that she and Ngannou could potentially compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics as figure skaters.

“Throw some ice skates on us and look out 2022 Winter Olympics …pairs figure skating will never be the same. @francisngannou we got this”

Francis Ngannou also joked about the dance session and attached the following caption to his Instagram post:

“Thanks for the dance @laura_sanko”

Francis Ngannou is expected to face Ciryl Gane in a UFC heavyweight title unification fight

Ciryl Gane (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

The UFC heavyweight division currently has not one but two titleholders – UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou and Gane are no strangers to one another, having briefly trained together during Ngannou’s time under coach Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White was asked about when the highly anticipated title unification matchup between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane could take place. White responded by stating:

“We’re working on it right now. Actually, yesterday was matchmaking. And, you know, that fight was obviously talked about a lot in the matchmaking meeting yesterday. So, yeah, we’re working on it.”

Which fighter do you see walking away as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in a fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane? Sound off in the comments!

